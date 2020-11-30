Friendship between Vietnam and Cuba is an example in international relations and a shared treasure of both Communist Parties, States and Peoples, said today the Vietnamese leader Truong Thi Mai.

Hanoi, Vietnam.- Friendship between Vietnam and Cuba is an example in international relations and a shared treasure of both Communist Parties, States and Peoples, said today the Vietnamese leader Truong Thi Mai.

On occasion of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between both countries, the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam and president of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association gave Prensa Latina an interview that we reproduce as follows:

Question: Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro sowed the seeds of friendship between Cuba and Vietnam and entrusted their peoples with the mission of cultivating it. In your opinion, how have the Vietnamese and Cubans fulfilled that legacy?

Answer: The special friendship between the two countries has strengthened over the years and has shown itself through concrete and practical actions.

During Vietnam’s war of resistance against US imperialism, Cuba gave unconditional support to Vietnam and both nations exchanged valuable experiences in people’s war and national defense.

Cuba also provided scholarships to thousands of young Vietnamese who later held important positions in the Party and the government, and after independence helped Vietnam to implement several strategic socio-economic projects.

Young Cuban generations made Fidel’s teaching their own ‘For Vietnam we are willing to give even our own blood’ and they have been by our side in the most difficult moments as builders, doctors, engineers …

Vietnam, in turn, has great love for Fidel Castro and the Cuban people. We admire their strong will, both in the tasks of building the country and in the plots against the Revolution.

Also in difficult times, the Party, the Government and the Vietnamese people have been with Cuba through donations of rice and funds, because solidarity with Cuba is a sacred duty for all Vietnam, a duty that Ho Chi Minh pointed out to us.

Question: Vietnam and Cuba had prepared an extensive program of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, but this has been limited by the Covid-19 pandemic. Do you think that this circumstance has also limited relations between the two countries and peoples?

Answer: There is no force in the world that can limit the friendship and solidarity between our two Parties and peoples, and these 60 years are witness to that, as Fidel said, that special friendship is unprecedented in international relations.

Certainly we had coordinated many exchanges and activities that could not be fulfilled due to Covid-19, but the ones we have carried out synthesize the value of our mutual feelings.

It was a great honor for me to start this program by visiting Cuba last February, at the head of a delegation from the Party and the State to carry out an official visit to the island. On that occasion, and for the first time, Vietnam was the Guest of Honor at the Havana International Book Fair.

Afterwards, we have carried out seminars on the 60 years of Vietnam-Cuba relations, publication of books and articles about bilateral ties, documentary exhibitions, photo exhibitions, children’s drawing contests and other activities.

In addition, we have organized various online actions to promote ties and exchanges of experiences between the two Parties and Governments, especially in the fight against Covid-19. As can be seen, under any circumstance we remain united for the peaceful, stable and sustainable development of the two nations and the world.

Question: As president of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, would you like to send a message to the Cuban people?

Response: In the Vietnam-Cuba Joint Declaration on the occasion of the visit to Cuba of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, in March 2018, the leaders of the two countries reaffirmed that our special friendship and solidarity is a symbol and an invaluable treasure of both Parties, States and peoples.

The expansion and deepening of these relations actively contribute to the cause of building and defending the Fatherland in each country, for peace, stability and development in our respective regions and in the world.

Therefore, the young generations of the two nations have the responsibility to continue promoting friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.

Vietnam unconditionally supports the noble causes of the Cuban people and their struggles against the economic, commercial and financial siege of the United States against Cuba.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our nations, on behalf of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, I wish that the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba lasts forever.