Caracas, Venezuela.- Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza on Tuesday condemned the new unilateral coercive measures taken by the United States against Cuba.

‘From Venezuela we reject the new and always illegal unilateral measures by the agonizing US government against the brotherly people of Cuba. In the past four years, not even the most eager hawks could cope with the dignity and fighting capacity of the Cuban people. They failed,’ wrote the Foreign Minister on Twitter.

Arreaza’s statements support those made by his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, who published a message on Twitter, rejecting the measures announced by Mike Pompeo.

‘Cuba will get ahead no matter how many companies they include in their spurious lists. Every action by the US foreign policy reinforces the isolation and international discredit to which Trump and his team led it,’ the FM underscored.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez on Monday denounced the dispositions of the Trump’s administration against Gaesa, Fincimex and Kave Coffee S.A.

On Monday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) included the three Cuban companies in its ‘black list,’ and imposed sanctions on Nicaraguans Marvin Ramiro Aguilar, Walmaro Antonio Gutierrez and Fidel de Jesus Dominguez.