Three new Cuban medical brigades belonging to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics have arrived on the African continent to join the fight against COVID-19.

Havana City, Cuba.- Three new Cuban medical brigades belonging to the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics have arrived on the African continent to join the fight against COVID-19.

The Cuban medical personnel will serve in Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe.

An announcement made by the Cuban ambassador in Equatorial Guinea on the social network Twitter reported the arrival of the Cuban doctors and nurses in Malabo, capital of that Central African country.

Earlier, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez had announced the departure of the collaborators to Africa. Rodriguez said that this support is given “in a context that imposes cooperation and solidarity,” adding that “our health professionals honor the historical ties that bind us to these nations.”

Of the 111 collaborators that make up the three brigades, 76 will work in Equatorial Guinea, 19 in Sao Tome and Principe and 16 will travel to Sierra Leone.

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said: “We are returning to save lives and support our African brothers and sisters.”