Havana city, Cuba.- Tropical storm Eta on Tuesday demonstrates the vulnerability of Central American countries to natural disasters, after passing through Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Nicaraguan government on Monday reported preliminary damages worth US$128 million, where 1,890 homes were ravaged and 8,030 had partial damages; in addition to damages in 45 schools and 16 health units.

The city of Bilwi was one of the most damaged, damaging the Nuevo Amanecer Regional Hospital, the drinking water treatment plant and the Puerto Cabezas international pier; as well as 24.39% of the total of the National System of protected areas.

Eta hit Bilwi, head of the North Caribbean Autonomous Region, and the town of Haulover in the mid-afternoon of November 3 as a category four hurricane, with 230 km/h winds.

Amid this situation, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned that Covid-19 infections could go up in Honduras, as it is so hard to respect both physical and social distancing after infrastructure conditions in shelters.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), for its part, pointed out the damage caused by Eta in Guatemala was especially felt in 10 departments with about 70,000 rescued citizens.