Havana city, Cuba.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) of Cuba is celebrating its 61st anniversary on Wednesday, as a trench and shield of the country’s international policy, according to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez celebrated the date while ratifying the consolidation of the principles on which fighters, intellectuals and workers forged the MINREX.

After the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was created and was headed by Raul Roa.

Since then, the institution has consolidated and developed the revolutionary foreign policy inaugurated with the new political process, the general director of United States Department at the Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, wrote.

The 61st anniversary comes in a special context with the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Economic and Social Strategy to boost Cuba’s economy, according to a press release from the Ministry on Wednesday. In 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs faced several challenges that led to the redesign of most of its activities, the communiqué added.

Among those stand out the use of telework, the active participation of youths in the fight against the pandemic, the approval of the Foreign Service Law, the improvement of digital diplomacy and the participation in multiple international and regional events.

Likewise, it is noteworthy the attention provided to Cubans abroad and the promotion of international solidarity and cooperation.

‘The continuity of Jose Marti’s and Fidel Castro’s revolutionary thinking is a tribute to the martyrs of the Foreign Service and a permanent tribute to Raul Roa’s memory, known as ‘the Foreign Minister of Dignity’, a title so expressive of the work that multiple generations of officials and workers defend,’ the press release noted.