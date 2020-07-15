Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has evoked the thoughts of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the need for Latin America to remain united, in order to achieve peace and development.

On his Twitter account, the president recalled the words spoken during the inauguration of the Third Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Salvador de Bahía, Brazil, on July 15, 1993, in which Fidel said that no country can be saved alone.

“The issue is not that every country in our area is trying to save itself, because it is an impossible dream. We need to create a giant among all of us, in order to really develop ourselves and enjoy peace, independence and security,” Díaz-Canel quoted Fidel.

Such ideas have also been defended by Diaz-Canel himself in international consultation scenarios, especially when he has intervened in forums organized as a result of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

This was stated on June 10, during the high level virtual conference: Post-Pandemic Economy of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP). At that time, he said that the moment and common sense impose “to leave aside political differences and, together, seek joint solutions, through international cooperation and the essential solidarity”.

The Cuban head of state called for the identification of the potential of each member of ALBA-TCP, based on a regional economic integration that prioritizes complementarity and the exchange of goods and services.