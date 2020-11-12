Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today congratulated the intellectual Abel Prieto on his 70th birthday.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today congratulated the intellectual Abel Prieto on his 70th birthday.

Through his Twitter account, the president shared his good wishes for the also president of Casa de las Americas.

‘Congratulations, brother and fellow fighter, on your 70th. Hugs,’ wrote the head of state.

Abel Prieto is congressman of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), was president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and twice Minister of Culture in the country.

At the head of Casa de las Americas, the intellectual defends the healing role of culture and the Latin America and the Caribbean integration with the rest of the world.