Havana city, Cuba.- 2020 was a hard year for culture in Cuba, Covid-19, economical dificculties beacause of the US embargo and several lockdowns have been delayed several important culture projects on the caribbean island. One of the them is the rebuilding of the cultural center, The Yellow Submarine.

Inaugurated on march 2011, has decade of life dedicated to de music of the 60´s, 70´s and 80´s in english and specially to the Beatles legacy. Located on the corner of 17th and 6th streets on the Vedado neighborhood, very near the John Lennon statue has become an special and unique place for rockers in Cuba. Since the moment you enter you feel the Beatles music spell in the place. A nostalgic enviorement surrounded by a innovative desing characterized the cultural center.Here, Cuban bands play covers of Beatles hits and tunes by other well-known rock bands.

The Yellow Submarine, a bar located in Havana’s Vedado, owes its name, as some of you might have guessed, to the Beatles’ seminal record – Havana’s homage to the British pop band.

Decorated in a bright yellow color and mimicking what would be the inside of the famous Yellow Submarine, the club draws both young and old crowds, which gather to enjoy and dance to the music of the iconic English band.

In Cuba, the Beatles have a huge following. In fact, just a few feet away from the club is a life-size statue of John Lennon sitting on a bench. Every other night the club features local rock bands that obviously play Beatles covers as well as their own tunes.

Named in honor of the band’s popular song, the club has been built to resemble a submarine, with hatches and tubular features. The walls are adorned with images of “The Fab Four” and the lyrics of their most famous songs.

Cultural authorities in Cuba decided to repair the place before Covid to commemorate the 10th aniversary of the cite but the world panthemic has avoided his re-inauguration.

Personalities as Ozzy Osbourne, founder of the band Black Sabbath and Charles, Prince of Wales has visited the place.

Guille Vilar founder of the place and artistical director said in and interview to the Granma newspaper that the floor,bathrooms and musicians rooms were rebuilt and the structural conditions improved. The air conditioners, audio system, lights and stage wood were updated.

Traces of the Beatles are scattered throughout the panorama of music in our country so The Artex enterprice has definedthe Submarine as a place of excelency according to the cultural proposal and gastronomy. These are some of the signs of

Beatlemania in Cuba, a country that safeguards the band’s cultural legacy and contribution to the island’s musicalheritage. The Yellow Submarine has became an obligatory pilgrimage place for rockers in Havana city. For sure we will visit the Yellow Submarine after the Covid-19.

Written by Joao Fariñas