Havana, Cuba.– The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were four new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,444 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,300 patients have recovered — with 15 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Thursday.