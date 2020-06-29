The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were eight new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,340 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,211 patients have recovered — with 10 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Sunday.