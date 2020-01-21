Forum looks into renewable energy development in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban academics, specialists and officials are exchanging ideas and look into projects to promote the national strategy for the development of renewable energy sources.

The workshop entitled ‘Innovation based on sustainable energy development in Cuba’ is being held at Havana’s Vedado Hotel from Tuesday to Saturday.

The event is organized by the National Group of Universities for Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Efficiency, which brings together seven education centers.

According to the organizers, Karla Cedano, of the Institute of Renewable Energies at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, is participating in the event.

As part of its development strategy, Cuba plans by 2030 to generate 24% of its electricity from clean energy sources by using sugarcane biomass, solar panels, wind energy farms and small hydroelectric power plants.