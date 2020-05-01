Cuba: no children with heart problems due to Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities today denied the existence of heart defects in children confirmed with Covid-19, on the contrary, they have had a favorable evolution, they said.

In over 150 minors reported as positive for SARS-Cov2, the cause of Covid-19, they recovered normally as it has happened around the world; therefore Kawasaki Syndrome has not been detected, explained Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health.

Unlike other nations that have reported this incidence that produces inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels, particularly the coronary arteries in infants under five years of age, such as the US, Great Britain, Italy, Belgium, France and Spain, Cuba has not had any case.

Durán explained that the Kawasaki Syndrome is not a frequent disease in Covid-19 or other infectious conditions. The emergence of such cases in a few countries alarmed the scientific community because, as it happens in the world and in Cuba, the prevailing criterion is that the most affected are the elderly who have other chronic diseases, not exactly present in minors.

He indicated that there are several symptoms of this syndrome, synthesized in a vasculitis that evolves towards severity and death, and its treatment is very complex. Dr. Durán reiterated that in Cuba it has not been detected, however, ‘our pediatricians and doctors in general are watchful and will react at the time it occurs, taking into account that minors have differentiated medical care and follow-up with much love and care to avoid any complications’.

In his daily press conference, Durán reported that on the last day, 36 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for a total of 1,537 people diagnosed as positive, with a total of 714 patients recovered, and three deaths, totaling 64 to the date.