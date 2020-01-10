Ramiro Valdes insists on investment advancement

CAMAGUEY, Cuba.- Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, insisted in Camaguey on the practical concept of assuming to advance the investment processes, focused on the development of the industrial sector.

Valdes Menendez emphasized the efficient use of resources, the use of renewable energy sources and railways in transport, in order to save fuels, and to establish cooperative relationships between companies.

The Cuban Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of manufacturing components for construction and assembly of works the territory has, including the precast-concrete factories of Camaguey and Nuevitas.

Valdes Menendez also commented on the skilled workforce training required by the programs, with the help of the educational centers in the province.