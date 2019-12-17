President of Cuba says the empire plans have been defeated

HAVANA, Cuba.- When you have lived such a tense year, in which despite threats and limitations the plans of the empire have been defeated, trust, optimism, decision and commitment grows and for these reasons our people must be congratulated, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said.

Diaz-Canel, accompanied by the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, attended this Tuesday the working session of the Permanent Commission on Economic Affairs of the Parliament.

What is proposed is a fight of opposites between a hegemonic power that hounds, threatens, sanctions and blocks, and on the other hand a small humanist, and supportive island that resists, fights, emancipates and there is victory, Diaz-Canel highlighted.

The President asserted that although there is a group of indicators affected, we resisted, won and they failed to achieve their purposes, so we can project next year.

Despite the Blockade

After reviewing the complex external and internal contexts in which this year has developed, Diaz-Canel listed a series of successes the national economy has had despite the upsurge in the blockade.

In the midst of all this situation, in addition to resistance, there are results in economy and that is more meritorious, because the growth, compliance in the midst of this situation are more laudable than they were initially contemplated in the Plan, the President said.

In this regard, he referred to the arrival of 4 million tourists, the increase in employment, the improvement in average wages, the return on foreign investment and the increase in export awareness seen in some companies, as Ceballos Agro-industrial in Ciego de Avila.

Before the Members, Diaz-Canel called to rescue the conceptions of the Special Period, in particular those concerning savings.