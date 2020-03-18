President of Cuba Highlights Solidarity of Its People



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted in his Twitter account the solidarity of the Cuban people and government, expressed repeatedly and in different parts of the world in the face of disasters or other contingencies.

Diaz-Canel links his message with the information published in Granma newspaper, which highlights that while many nations close their borders, Cuba reinforces its strategy of confrontation and international solidarity.

The island now dedicates in this battle and does not abandon anyone to its fate, it follows from the sovereign decision to receive and care for the sick passengers of the British cruiser that arrived at the Port of Mariel.

It is also expressed in the sending of medical brigades to Venezuela and Nicaragua and the willingness to provide cooperation and assistance in other nations in the face of the current pandemic.