Machado Ventura Reviews Holguin Economic Programs

HOLGUIN, Cuba.- The Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura takes a tour of Holguin province this Friday.

The senior leader visited Cristino Naranjo sugar mill, one of the five the eastern territory has, where he underlined the need to join forces to comply with the sugar production plan of the current harvest.

In dialogue with workers in that industry, Machado Ventura called for increase land use for cane planting programs.

In addition, the Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba indicated in Holguin to rationally exploit the levels of available fuel to help increasing the plantations such as vegetables and grains, among other crops.