In Cuba 1,685 Confirmed Cases with Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, May 4, 2 thousand 267 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 6,047 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

Two thousand 169 samples were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 17 positive samples. The country accumulates 57 thousand 711 samples carried out and one thousand 685 positive (2.9%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 17 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of one thousand 685 in the country.

The 17 new cases confirmed were Cuban. Of them, 10 (58.8%) confirmed cases´ contacts and 7 (41.1%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 17 diagnosed cases, 10 (58.8%) were women and 7 (41.2%) men. The age groups most affected were: 40-60 with 7 cases (41%), followed by those over 60 with 6 (35.3%). 47.1% (8) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

The places of residence of the 74 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Havana: 9 cases (2 of San Miguel del Padron municipality, Centro Habana Arroyo Naranjo, La Habana Vieja, Plaza, Cotorro, La Lisa and Diez de Octubre municipalities with 1 each)

Mayabeque: 1 case (1 case from San Jose de las Lajas municipality)

Matanzas: 1 case (1 from Cardenas municipality)

Villa Clara: 2 cases (1 from Santa Clara municipality; 1 from Camajuani municipality)

Sancti Spíritus: 1 case (1 from the municipality Sancti Spíritus)

Camaguey: 1 case (1 from Camaguey municipality)

Holguin: 2 cases (2 from Banes municipality)

Details of the 17 confirmed cases:

Havana

Cuban citizen.16, resident San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 67, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case, related to event at the Provincial Social Care Center. 80 contacts are kept under surveillance.

23-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 12, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen. 70, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 48, resident in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 29 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in t Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 36 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Mayabeque

Cuban citizen, 70, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of confirmed cases. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 49, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of confirmed cases. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

Cuban citizen, 83, resident in Camajuani municipality, province Villa Clara. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. The source of infection is being investigated. 24 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Sancti Spíritus

94-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Sancti Spiritus municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Camaguey

20-year-old Cuban citizen, a resident of Camaguey municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 46 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Holguin

Cuban citizen, 81, resident in t Banes municipality, Holguin province. The source of infection is being investigated. 23 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Banes municipality, Holguin province. A contact of a previously confirmed case.17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 685 patients diagnosed with the disease, 660 remain as active cases and 652 have a stable clinical evolution. There are 69 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 954 highs (78 more yesterday). Three patients are reported in a critical condition and five patients in a serious condition.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

Cuban citizen, 77, from the Nursing Home of Villa Clara. A history of senile dementia. She is received in Intensive Care Therapy with respiratory failure and major dehydration, a right collarbone fracture is observed. She has thick bronchial secretions, mechanical ventilation through tracheostomy. Hemodynamically stable. Rx chest with radiological improvement. She remains reported in a critical condition.

85-year-old Cuban citizen from the Nursing Home, Santa Clara. History of arterial hypertension, ischemic cardiopathy, chronic renal insufficiency and senile dementia. He had general condition intake, polypnea and peribucal cyanosis, presents blood gas with severe hypoxemia and is transferred for Intensive Care Therapy. He is with mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress, hemodynamically stable. Rx. chest with radiological worsening. He remains reported in a critical condition.

75-year-old Cuban citizen. She resides in Villa Clara. With a history of arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus. She has few bronchial secretions, in mechanical ventilation, with light respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with radiological worsening. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported ina serious condition:

38-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. He is hemodynamically stable. Lung CT with inflammatory interstitial lesions spread in both lung fields, a right parahilar predominance. He is reported in a serious condition.

54-year-old Cuban citizen lives in Plaza de la Revolucion, Havana. History of arterial hypertension. He entered with cough, fever, decay and progressive shortness of breath. He is hemodynamically stable. Rx. thorax with interstitial lesions spread in both lung fields predominantly of left hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

69-year-old Cuban citizen, admitted to the Fermin Valdes Dominguez Hospital in Holguin. Personal pathological background: diabetes mellitus and ischemic heart disease. He has a wet cough. Hemodynamically stable. Rx. chest with radiological improvement and light pleural effusion on left base, re-expanded lung. He is reported in a serious condition.

A 69-year-old Cuban citizen from Guantanamo municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic renal insufficiency, ischemic vascular brain disease and prostrated. He began with severe shortness of breath, tachycardia and hypotension, it is interpreted as a fine branched pulmonary thromboembolism and moves for Intensive Care Therapy. He is with oxygen supplement. Hemodynamically stable. Rx. negative chest. He is reported in a serious condition.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba. With a history of senile dementia and confined to bed. She is with oxygen supplement. Hemodynamically stable. Normal chest Rx. She is reported in a serious condition.

Until May 4, 184 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 3 million 467 thousand 321 confirmed cases (+78 thousand 656) and 246 thousand 979 deaths (+3 thousand 667), and a lethality of 7.12% (-0.06).

In the Americas region, one million 475 thousand 942 confirmed cases (+ 41 thousand 806) are reported, 42.57% of the total reported cases in the world, with 85 thousand 260 deaths (+2 thousand 125) and a lethality of 5.78% (-0.02).