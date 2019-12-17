Diaz-Canel attends discussions in Committee on Economic Affairs

HAVANA, Cuba.- With the presence of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Committee on Economic Affairs began its discussions at the Convention Palace of Havana, as a pre-fourth session to the regular session of the National Assembly of People´s Power.

Similarly, the President of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernandez is at that session, which analyzes the estimate of compliance with the economy plan in 2019 and the Budget Bill for 2020.

The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee discusses the proposals for opinions of the draft laws to be discussed at the ordinary session.

Also today, the Ministry of Energy and Mines will provide information on compliance with country-level measures to address the energy situation.

Science in Food Production

With the presence of the Vice-President of the Republic, Salvador Valdes Mesa, the Members of the Agri-Food and Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Committees, discussed on the application of technology, science and innovation in food production.

Lawmaker Yuri Vades reported that after a research process, it was evident the poor culture of productive forms to finance science, technology and innovation activities.

In addition, Vades noted there is a perception that scientific institutions do not have the capacity to respond to demands, which curbs the use of science in the fields.

Parliamentarians agreed on the need to improve interaction between different actors in food production, to facilitate the introduction of research in practice.