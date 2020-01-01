Cubans celebrate in France anniversary of Revolution



PARIS, France. – Cuban diplomats and workers on a mission in France celebrated this Wednesday the 61st year of the Cuban Revolution in Paris, and recognized the resistance of its inhabitants to the aggressions of the United States.

Traditional music and food from the island, dominoes and casino dance marked the evening until the first hours of this Wednesday in the Embassy of Cuba, where those present chanted the National Anthem.

Ambassador to France Elio Rodriguez considered that last year was twelve months of hard work in order to advance in a scenario of great hostility.

With regard to the missions in France, Rodriguez appreciated the effort made by all during 2019 and highlighted the commitment of the officials and workers to maintain it.