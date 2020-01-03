Cuban public health, world reference



HAVANA, Cuba.- As a result of the consolidation of the National Health System, the integral development of the sector’s programs and the continued implementation of advances in science, 2019 showed progress in the main indicators despite the upsurge in the cruel blockade.

Last year, maternal mortality has been reduced, and with a rate of five per every 1000 children born alive Cuba continues within the 35 countries in the world with the lowest infant mortality and among the first ones in the region.

In 2019, more than one million surgeries were performed, the highest figure in history, and consultations in Primary Health Care increased, with more than 80 million.

During this period, the World Health Organization ratified Cuba with the status of a country free of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis.