Cuban Prime Minister highlights solidarity attitude of doctors



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted on Twitter on Monday the solidarity attitude of health professionals of the island, who fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus in 14 countries of the world.

Marrero Cruz reiterated that throughout history the Island has always extended its solidarity hand to those most in need, and shares the resources at its disposal, despite shortcomings caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

Our internationalism and solidarity are unique in the world; we don’t offer what we have left, but share what we have. Me for you, you for me and together for all of us. Cuba Salva Vidas, Cuba Por La Salud, the Prime Minister tweeted.

For more than 50 years, more than 400 thousand Cuban health professionals have fulfilled internationalist missions in nations on all continents.