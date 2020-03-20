Cuba without transmission of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- So far there is no transmission of Covid-19 in Cuba, but international health control and epidemiological surveillance are strengthened to prevent its spread, according to Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health.

Duran reiterated that the country reported 16 confirmed cases with the new coronavirus and a group of people are under surveillance in institutions prepared for isolation and care, with trained personnel and resources for treatment and protection.

The expert explained that a person is a suspect in Covid-19 when he/she has respiratory symptoms and an epidemiological component: having had contact with a confirmed or suspicious case and coming from a country with transmission in the last 14 days.

Dr. Duran underlined the importance of epidemiological focus control and active research.

Active Surveillance

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reiterated that Cuba has the necessary resources to care for patients with Covid-19 from treatment schemes, including Interferon Alfa 2-B recombinant human, among other medicines.

The specialist said a team of Cuban scientists is aware of the new antivirals appearing in the world to treat the disease.

Duran added that as part of the National Immunization Program, the Flu Vaccination Campaign will be carried out in the coming months, which applies to risk groups and does not protect against the new coronavirus but against other respiratory viruses.

Measures for the prevention and control of Covid-19 in the country will be modified depending on the complexity of the epidemiological situation, Duran concluded.