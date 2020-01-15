Cuba expresses deep grief for fire in Australia



HAVANA, Cuba.- The head of the National Assembly and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo, sent a message to the President of the Australian House of Representatives, Tony Smith, expressing his deep sorrow for the tragic fires in that country.

On behalf of the National Assembly, the Cuban people and himself, Lazo expressed the most heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the Australian Parliament and citizens, for the damage caused by the disaster.

Lazo referred in the message to the loss of human and economic lives, devastating damage to Australia’s ecosystem, and the deaths of millions of animals.

Once again we are concerned about the harmful effects of climate change on our planet, causing large droughts, huge fires, with the destruction of millions of hectares of forests, thaw and other phenomena that seriously threaten life, the President of the Cuban Council of State noted.