Cuba accumulates 1 137 confirmed cases with Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, April 20, 2 thousand 279 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 7,337 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

818 cases were studied For COVID-19, resulting in 50 positive samples. The country accumulates 30 thousand 416 samples carried out and a thousand 137 positive (3.7%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 50 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of

1 137 in the country.

The 50 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of these, 41 were confirmed case contacts and 9 the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 50 diagnosed cases, 27 (54.0%) were men and 23 (46.0%) women. 62.0% (31) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the total diagnosed cases the most affected age groups were: 40 to 60 years old with 18 cases (36.0%), followed by 20 to 40 with 14 (28.0%).

The places of residence of the 50 confirmed casesby provinces and municipalities is:

Havana: 20 (municipalities Guanabacoa and Arroyo Naranjo with 4 each; 3 from Cerro; Boyeros, Centro Habana and Old Havama, 2 each; and San Miguel del Padron, La Habana de Este and Diez de Octubre, 1 each)

Mayabeque: 4 (3 from San Jose de las Lajas and one from Batabano)

Matanzas: 3 (2 from Cardenas and one from Limonar)

Villa Clara: 6 (5 from Santa Clara and one in Camajuaní)

Ciego de Avila: 5 (3 from Moron; Bolivia and Chambas with one each)

Las Tunas: 2 (from Puerto Padre)

Special Municipality of Island of Youth: 10

Details of the 50 confirmed cases:

Havana

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

7-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 43, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 12, resident in San Miguel del Padron municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 22, resident in Boyeros municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

43-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

27-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

19-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

27-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Boyeros municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

40-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 3 contacts are kept under surveillance.

9-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Old Havana municipality, Havana province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 38, resident in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

92-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

65-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Old Havana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

47-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

17-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 54, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Mayabeque

14-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 56, resident in Batabano municipality, Mayabeque province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in San Jose de las Lajas municipality, Mayabeque province. The source of infection is being investigated. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Limonar municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 59 years of age, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a case confirmed before.17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

Cuban citizen,7, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 37, resident in Camajuani municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 59, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

52-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

46-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 40, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Ciego de Ávila

Cuban citizen, 86, resident in Moron municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 41, resident in Moron municipality, Ciego de Avila province. She lives in one of the transmission areas. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

39-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Bolivia municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of cases confirmed before. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

30-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Moron municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of cases confirmed before.15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 8 months, resident in Chambas municipality, Ciego de Avila province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Las Tunas

Cuban citizen, 30, resident in Puerto Padre municipality, Las Tunas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 35 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 28, resident in Puerto Padre municipality, Las Tunas province. A contact of a case confirmed before. 58 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Island of Youth

68-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen of 24 years of age, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

34-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

61-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 52, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case.13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 8, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 31, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 17, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

50-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

53-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 14 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 137 diagnosed patients with the disease, 770 have a stable clinical evolution, 38 deaths are reported (two yesterday), two evacuated and 309 medical discharges (24 more yesterday). Eight patients are reported in a critical condition and 10 patients in a serious condition.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

41-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. She has a history of diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, obesity, Cushing Syndrome. She is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. Radiological clinical worsening, afebrilee, with unchanged arterial ischemic lesion of left lower limb, in mechanical ventilation, chest Rx that maintains radiological worsening. She remains reported in a critical condition.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Havana. History of bronchial asthma, arterial hypertension and obesity. She is transferred to intensive care due to accelerated deterioration and marked hypoxia, is intubated and mechanically ventilated, hemodynamically stable, advancing in the weaning of the fan. She stays afebrile, Rx chest with radiological improvement. She is reported in a critical condition.

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana. She is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. She maintains afebrile, abundant bronchial secretions, with mechanical ventilation. Unstable hemodynamically, improvement of diuretic rhythm. Rx thorax infiltrated inflammatory diffuse bilateral to bibasal predominance. She remains reported in a critical condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen. He has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and psoriasis. He remains afebrile, with mechanical ventilation, Chest Rx with bilateral interstitial inflammatory lesions, hemodynamically stable. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. She is stable without new complications, afebrile, ventilated, Rx chest inflammatory lesions in both lung fields. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 60, living in Marianao, Havana. She has a history of diabetes mellitus and morbid obesity. She is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital with dyspnoea, which increases during early morning, it becomes necessary to intubate and ventilate being transferred to Intensive Care Therapy. She has mechanical ventilation, afebrile and hemodynamically unstable. She is reported in a critical condition.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A history of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, ischemic cardiopathy and ischemic stroke, with motor sequel to right hemiplegia. Patient who performs suicidal attempt, incomplete hanging, so he is admitted to Arnaldo Milian Hospital, where he begins with respiratory symptoms. A sample is taken for PCR that is positive and he is moved to Manuel Fajardo Hospital. Sedation was removed, afebrile, still not awakened, with mechanical ventilation in controlled mode. Rx chest with interstitial opacity. He remains reported in a critical condition.

An 86-year-old Cuban citizen from Nursing Home in Villa Clara. History of arterial hypertension, heart failure and diverticular colon disease. Admitted to Manuel Fajardo Hospital, in Intensive Care Therapy due to general state, dyspnoea and moderate dehydration, in the last hours there is a worsening of his condition, ventilatory demand increases but he has not required mechanical ventilation yet, unstable hemodynamically. Rx of interstitial infiltrated thorax that encompasses the entire left hemithorax and the apex of right lung. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in severe condition:

Cuban citizen, 86. A history of bronchial asthma and senile dementia. She was moved from Geriatric Ward to Intensive Care Therapy for respiratory fatigue. On the 12th day of her evolution and 3rd day in Intensive Therapy, hemodynamically unstable. Diuretic rhythm drop. Chest Rx with bilateral interstitial inflammatory lesions. She remains reported in a severe condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, from The municipality of Cardenas municipality, Matanzas. He has a history of vascular dementia and respiratory sepsis. He begins with a picture of progressive respiratory failure and is moved to Mario Munoz Hospital. He is with light polypnea, Rx chest with inflammatory lesions in both lung bases. He remains reported in a severe condition.

Cuban citizen, 66, resident in Matanzas municipality. Personal pathological background. Hypothyroidism, arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and chronic renal insufficiency (CKD). She is moved to therapy for increasing creatinine and anuria, determining that the patient is in kidney failure due to a sharpening of her IRC chart to undergo a dialytic regimen. She is reported in a serious condition.

53-year-old Cuban citizen. With a history of diabetes mellitus. She evolves 26 days in therapy with clinical and gasometric improvement, afebrile, sparse trachea-bronchial secretions, chest Rx with hemodynamically stable radiological improvement. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 88, from the Nursing Home of Villa Clara. History of Arterial hypertension and ischemic cardiopathy. She enters in therapy with dyspnea and cough, afebrile, spontaneously ventilating. Hemodynamically stable. Rx of inflammatory infiltrating chest in both lung fields. She is reported in a serious condition.

A Cuban citizen, 81, resides in Island of Youth Special Municipality.A history of untreated ischemic cardiopathy. He has frequent wet cough, hemodynamically stable and chest Rx with radiological improvement. He is reported in a serious condition.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension. He is with spontaneous ventilation, Rx chest discrete radiological improvement, disseminated inflammatory lesions. Hemodynamically stable. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 80, resident in Plaza de la Revolucióon municipality. Personal pathological history. Arterial hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ischemic cardiopathy.He is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen, hemodynamically stable. Rx chest. Signs of pulmonary emphysema, fibrosis and few bibasal inflammatory signs to left predominance. He is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 9 months, resident in Venezuela municipality, Ciego de Avila. Breast-fed baby admitted due to a convulsive crisis picture, she receives treatment and the next day convulses again, making a ventilatory commitment and she is moved to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit so she is ventilated, simple skull CT performed which reports signs of cerebritis, and is interpreted as viral meningoencephalitis. Without having respiratory symptoms at admission but taking into account the behavior of clinic it is decided to take sample for PCR, because of the suspicion of brain manifestations of the virus. CoVID19 is reported on April 18. At the moment the girl is in a favorable situation, stable, unventilated evolution, with wet cough after extubation. She is reported in a serious condition.

Cuban citizen, 55, Colon municipality, Matanzas province. Personal Pathological Background. Bronchial asthma. She was admitted to Colon UCIM room with cough, expectoration and marked dyspnea, she receives PCR and as a positive result she is moved to therapy at Mario Muñoz Hospital. She is afebrile, without dyspnoea, ventilates spontaneously with oxygen supplementation, Hemodynamically stable. Good diuresis. Normal gasometry. She is reported in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, two deaths occurred:

Cuban citizen, 85, from Placetas, Villa Clara. She had a history of hypothyroidism, diabetes mellitus, chronic renal insufficiency and arterial hypertension. She had edema in lower limbs Uroculture with Candida, Chest Rx with infiltrator for bilateral yarn. She made acute ventricular insufficiency frame due to volume overload with clinical worsening without response to measures taken. We deeply regret what happened and convey to her family and friends our deepest condolences.

65-year-old Cuban citizen. He resided in Old Havana, Havana province. He had a history of arterial hypertension, glaucoma and epidermoid carcinoma of esophagus, gastrectomized and chronic prostrated. He was received on April 16 brought by SIUM with a diagnosis of suspicion of COVID 19, uncooperative, he referred that two days ago began with productive wet cough. On physical examination of admission he presented normocolored mucous membranes, vesicular murmur decreased to the bases with estertors in both lung fields and severe protein malnutrition. He was diagnosed as hypostatic extrahospital bacterial bronchopneumomy and gastrectomy esophageal cancer. He evolved torpidly in the following hours with a final stage of his base disease (esophageous cancer), hemodynamically unstable for which he received treatment and resuscitation. He died on April 18 and had been studied to rule out COVID disease 19 by pathological anatomy (necropsy). On April 20, the necropsy studies are positive to COVID 19. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until April 20, 182 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 2 million 355 thousand 853 confirmed cases (+74 thousand 139) and 164 thousand 659 deaths (+5 thousand 148) for a lethality of 6.9%.

In the región of the Americas, there are 899,051 confirmed cases (+ 31 thousand 995), 38.16% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 47 thousand 369 deaths (+ 2151) for a lethality of 5.26% (+0.05).