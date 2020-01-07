Chancellor of Cuba to Participate in CELAC Ceremony



MEXICO City, Mexico.- Bruno Rodriguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, heads the Cuban delegation that will participate on January 8 in the installation ceremony of the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, to be held at the Mexican capital.

During the meeting, Rodriguez will reaffirm the country’s commitment to the process of genuinely Latin American and Caribbean integration, and to the consolidation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone.

The Cuban Chancellor will also confirm the will to support Mexico’s management at the head of CELAC, as an indispensable, legitimate, unitary and diverse mechanism for political dialogue and integration.

The Cuban delegation is also composed of Anayansi Rodriguez, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and national coordinator of CELAC, as well as other executives and officials of the Chancellery.