Before Covid-19, we should not be overconfident

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel urged this Monday to continue working tirelessly in Covid-19 confrontation.

In leading the daily review meeting to the situation of the new Coronavirus on the island, he asserted that the measures are giving us results, but we cannot be overconfident, because we have not entered yet the most critical moment.

The President of the Republic commented on the applause convened on television last Sunday at nine o’clock at night, and which will remain customary these days, in recognition of the medical staff and all who are working on the basis of addressing the epidemic.

During the meeting, the Head of State was emphatic in referring to the importance of Cuban doctors being properly protected and able to rest, to care for them and not to feel overwhelmed by the situation.

A More Disciplined Behavior

The President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel referred to the death of two Cubans and underlined that they fought for their lives, but unfortunately their condition prevented them of being saved.

Diaz-Canel highlighted the more disciplined behavior of the population over the weekend. On Sunday the streets of Havana and other cities of the country were practically empty and lines were made in more order, he said.

The Cuban President commented on two emotional moments that marked the weekend: One was the spontaneous welcome at Madrid airport to the medical brigade who went to work in Andorra and the other, the applause convened on television at nine o’clock p.m.

The work meeting recognized medical students who participate in neighborhood-based search to detect people with symptoms.

Cuban President Emphasizes We Should Stay at Home

During the daily review meeting of the situation with the new Coronavirus on the island, the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, reiterated the need for the population to move as little as possible.

As it is usual every afternoon at the Palace of the Revolution, the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, updated the context with the new Coronavirus in Cuba, where 170 cases have been confirmed until this Monday.

Among other information, the minister highlighted that the measure of keeping all Cuban travelers arriving on the island in the newly enabled isolation centers has been fully complied with.