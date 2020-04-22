Quality of medical care enables low lethality in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The quality of medical care, government measures and scientific protocols make it possible for Cuba to have a low case fatality rate for Covid-19, said today the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán.

In a conference offered at the International Press Center in this capital, Durán also highlighted the importance of active research and of the new tool known as Virtual Investigator.

On the latter, he made a call to make a serious and responsible use of this application, free of cost, in order to detect a population with symptoms of Covid-19.

He considered the isolation of the patients, suspects and contacts important, because in these last two cases the protocols are applied in a timely manner and the severity caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus is avoided.

We insist that people do not hide the symptoms so that the health authorities act with them as quickly as possible, Durán said.

Today we are dissatisfied with the case fatality rate, but we are working to save more human lives, said the expert.

He reported that 3,425 people are admitted to Cuba for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, while another 5,497 are monitored at home from Primary Health Care.

Of the 1,189 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Cuba, 790 have stable clinical evolution, said Durán.

The source said that 52 new cases were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and two people died the previous day, for a total of 40 deaths in the country.

As of April 21, 182 countries with cases of Covid-19 are reported, two million 431 thousand 890 confirmed cases and 169 thousand 859 deaths worldwide for a fatality of 6.98 percent.

In the Americas region, there are 934 thousand 355 cases, 38.4 percent of the total reported in the world, and 49 thousand 605 deaths.