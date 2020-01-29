Experts confirm earthquake was noticeable throughout Cuba

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.- Enrique Arango, head of the National Seismological Service, confirmed that this Tuesday’s telluric movement was noticeable throughout Cuba.

In statements to the newspaper Escambray, of the central province of Sancti Spiritus, PhD. Arango noted the phenomenon is related to a preliminary earthquake of 7.1 degrees on the Richter scale with epicenter west of Cabo Cruz.

Aragon set out that this movement occurred at 14:10 local time on Tuesday.

In this territory, the earthquake was noticeable in the provincial capital, in the municipalities of Jatibonico, Sancti Spiritus and other towns of the central and southern zone.