Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel led a meeting on Saturday with several authorities where the main programs underway in the capital of the country were known, local media reported today.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, it transpired that services such as solid waste collection continue to present problems despite the existence of equipment for it.

The national television report added that the housing program in the capital is advancing and the installation of new posts with LED lighting continues on the main avenues.

It also transpired that Havana will celebrate the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution on January 1 with a varied cultural program and inauguration of works.

