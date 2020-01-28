Cubans celebrate Jose Marti’s birthday in March of Torches

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and First Secretary of the Communist Party Raul Castro led the March of the Torches held in Havana late last night on occasion of the 167th birthday of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.

After 22:00 local time, tens of thousands of young people with torches lit in their hands reenacted, as every year, from the University of Havana to the ‘Fragua Martiana,’ one of Marti memorial sites, the first march organized by Fidel Castro in 1953 to commemorate the centenary of Marti’s birth.

During a previous rally, the president of the Cuban Federation of University Students (FEU), Jose Angel Fernandez Castañeda, said that the Cubans honor an intellectual out of series, a brilliant politician and an exemplary revolutionary; the Apostle of our emancipatory struggles.

The march is one of the most special events organized by FEU, with support of youth organizations, groups of revolutionaries and the people in general to commemorate such an important date for the history of Cuba.

Several student, youth movements and organizations from other nations also attended the march to raise together, as an offering of loyalty to the Apostle of Cuba, the torch of dignity and struggle for the just causes.