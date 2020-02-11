Cuban president meets British baroness

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Baroness Valerie Amos, a member of United Kingdom (UK)’s House of Lords and director of University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

Amos traveled to Cuba on Monday invited to attend the 12th Congress, Universidad 2020, which will be held at Havana’s Conference Center until Friday.

According to the Presidency’s website, Diaz-Canel and Amos exchanged in a cordial environment about the state of the bilateral relations.

They also recalled the meeting carried out by the Cuban president with members of the British parliament in November 2018, on a transit visit of the latter through London.

They also expressed the mutual will to continue the cooperation development in areas of common interest, including culture and education.

Amos came accompanied by Jackie Dunne, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, and UK Charge d’Affaires in Cuba Lesley Saunderson.

Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina also attended the meeting.