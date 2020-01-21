Cuban governors and vice governors get ready to take office

Havana, Cuba.- The governors and vice governors elected in all 15 Cuban provinces on Saturday are getting ready to take office on February 8.

In an unprecedented event, the delegates of 167 of 168 People’s Power municipal assemblies elected those figures, who were retaken after 60 years of Cuba’s political history.

All 30 candidates (16 women and 14 men) were proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, but in order to be elected, they had to win more than 50% of valid votes.

On announcing the results of the elections on Saturday, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Alina Balseiro said that of 12,363 municipal candidates of People’s Power summoned, 12,244 participated in the elections, accounting for 99.04%.

All delegates cast their votes, and 39 ballots were blank and two were annulled, while 99.67% of the ballots were valid.

According to the results announced by the electoral authority, 11,625 delegates voted for governor and vice governor, and 578 voted selectively.