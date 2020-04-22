Cuban FM highlights organization in dealing with Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted on Wednesday his country’s preparation and organization in the fight against Covid-19.

In his Twitter account, the foreign minister stressed that the island’s successful measures against the pandemic also show its ability to respond with its own resources and technologies to deal with an international health emergency.

‘The high level reached in public health, scientific development and the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry allows us to save lives,’ he added.

Cuba reported on Wednesday 1,189 cases of Covid-19, 40 deaths and 341 recoveries.

According to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, this shows how Cuban science continues to open ways to be better prepared to deal with the crisis.

However, Diaz-Canel insisted on the need to maintain discipline in the face of provisions such as social isolation to prevent the spread of the virus, and called for more severe action against those who fail to comply with the measures.