Cuba with 52 new positive cases and two deaths from Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) today reported 52 new patients with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,860, while two others died in the last day.

Of the number of cases that tested positive for the new coronavirus in the last hours, all are Cuban, 43 were contacts of people previously diagnosed with the disease and in nine the source of infection has not yet been confirmed.

Hence the importance of reporting in the health services any symptom of respiratory disease, as well as those who participate daily in active research, stressed the director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Durán, in the usual press conference on updating the epidemiological situation in the country.

The expert specified that so far a total of 32,276 samples have been studied in the Caribbean country to detect Covid-19.

Likewise, he pointed out that 3,425 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while another 5,497 people are supervised in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

Despite the efforts and strict adherence to protocols by health personnel who care for the sick in hospitals, two people died on Tuesday for a total of 40 deaths.

Durán also noted that nine patients are in critical condition and seven are reported serious.

The national director of Epidemiology highlighted that 32 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital for a 14-day follow-up at home.