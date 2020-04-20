Cuba expands collaboration with other countries against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has expanded its collaboration with other countries against Covid-19 by sending medical brigades and sharing experiences.

On Sunday, a group of 20 medical collaborators, including six physicians, 10 bachelors in nursing and four experts, arrived in Honduras to help the country fight the pandemic.

On its Twitter account, Honduras’s Presidency thanked Cuba for responding again with solidarity to an emergency, and for training Honduran doctors in specialties that did not exist there.

The Cuban experts were accompanied by 53 Honduran physicians who will join the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez twitted that this is a situation in which a global effort is necessary, and commented that experts from the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) are sharing experiences with foreign experts.

Nearly 1,200 Cuban health experts have joined the international fight against the new disease in the medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent, which specializes in situations of disasters and big epidemics.