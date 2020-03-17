Cuba: asymptomatic patients linked to Covid-19 case

Santa Clara, Cuba.- People who were in contact with the only Cuban-born patient infested with Covid-19, a native of this central province, remain asymptomatic along with another group of foreigners.

Dr. Gretza Sanchez, provincial director of Public Health, told the press that of contacts with patient from Santa Clara who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12, only nine remain admitted to the Comandante Manuel Fajardo Military Hospital in this city.

‘All have evolved favorably and are under the 14-day quarantine established,’ he stressed.

Sanchez added that 13 other foreign patients, from Italy, Spain and the United States, are also admitted, but all are asymptomatic and with favorable evolution.

To conduct trials on patients under suspicions of the new coronavirus, the Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, located in Santa Clara, which, together with its counterpart in Santiago de Cuba, is being used and has all medical equipment to carry out the respective tests.

The Covid-19-infested patient, natural from a neighborhood in the city of Santa Clara, is the husband of a Bolivian-born woman who had recently returned from Italy, and both went to the Cuban health system for presenting respiratory symptoms.

From this moment on, the health surveillance system was activated and both were admitted to the Manuel Fajardo Military Hospital. Later, they were taken to Pedro Kuri Cuban Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), based in Havana.

After the trials, the man tested positive for Covid-19, though he is maintaining a favorable evolution after four days.