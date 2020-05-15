Covid-19 recoveries in Cuba rise to 1,425, for 77.4%

Havana, Cuba.- The number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba increased to 1,425 with the addition of 42 new medical discharges, the Ministry of Public Health reported. It means 77.4% over all positive cases.

Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology, communicated both figures in his usual press conference dedicated to the update on the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country.

The total number of recoveries represents 77.4 percent of the 1,840 confirmed cases in Cuba, added the doctor, who reported 10 new cases from the 2,232 tests carried out on Thursday.

He stressed that there was no death to regret for a second day in row, and the number of deceased in Cuba remains at 79, for 4.29% lethality.

On the other hand, Durán explained that of 334 active patients diagnosed with the coronavirus, 325 present stable clinical evolution, two were evacuated to their countries of origin, and there are three in critical and six in serious condition.

The doctor then urged Cubans once again to comply with protective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, when there are good signs coming up of the control of the Covid-19 in the island.