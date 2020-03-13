Venezuela supports Cuba in the face of the Helms-Burton Act

Caracas, Venezuela.- The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, ratified on Thursday the solidarity with the authorities and people of Cuba in view of the Helms-Burton Act, a mechanism for the internationalization of the US blockade against Cuba.

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the signing of that legal instrument by then U.S. President Bill Clinton, the Venezuelan head of State condemned the extraterritorial nature of the economic aggressions implemented by Washington.

‘On the 24th anniversary of the Helms-Burton Act, a criminal document that ratifies the obsession of the US empire against the peoples who decided to be free, we ratify our solidarity and support to the Cuban people in this struggle for dignity and respect for sovereignty,’ Maduro posted on Twitter.

This legal abomination provides for the denial of credits and financial aid to countries and organizations that favor or promote cooperation with Cuba.

Since its entry into force, the U.S. Department of State has issued warning letters to companies investing in so-called confiscated properties, resulting from the recovery of private companies and land to state ownership after January 1, 1959.

In contradiction to international law, the law establishes among its articles the deprivation of foreign investment in Cuba while granting authority to owners or relatives of owners of such property prior to 1959.

In 2019, Donald Trump’s administration activated the controversial Title III of Helms-Burton, and with it the possibility of lawsuits in the United States courts against Cuban companies included in a list drawn up by the State Department.