Venezuela Denounces Terrorist Action

International News
Jorge Rodriguez unveils terrorist attack.

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Sectoral Vice-President of Communication, Tourism and Culture, Jorge Rodriguez, unveiled that the group of terrorists who stormed the border military unit in southern Venezuela, aimed to generate a false positive to lead to an invasion of the country.

Rodriguez said that the criminal actions occurred on Sunday, were in charge of the far-right band led by the members of the opposition Popular Will Party, Leopoldo Lopez and Juan Guaido.

According to the Venezuelan Minister, those criminals were trained in paramilitary camps in Colombia, and received the collaboration of Jair Bolsonaro’s government in Brazil.

With the name of Bloody Christmas, the plan also included the participation of the Peruvian Executive, and consisted of shooting down a Colombian Force military aircraft, and then saying that Venezuela’s rockets had been used, and to serve as a cause of war for the United States.

 

