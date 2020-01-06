All for Joomla All for Webmasters
UNESCO Asks U.S. Not to Attack Iranian Culture

UNESCO Director asked U.S. not to attack Iran's cultural heritage.

PARIS, France.- The Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, called on the United States to refrain from attacking Iran’s cultural heritage.

Azoulay met with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran at UNESCO, to discuss tensions in the Middle East and in particular the consequences that could affect heritage and culture in the region.

The Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage requires signatories not to take any action that may cause damage, directly or indirectly, to the cultural and natural heritage located in the territory of other States Parties.

Finally, Azoulay highlighted that the universality of cultural and natural heritage is a vector of peace and dialogue between peoples, and that the international community has a duty to protect and preserve it for future generations.

