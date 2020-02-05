Trump Reiterates His Attacks on Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

WASHINGTON, USA – U.S. President Donald Trump insisted this Tuesday on his attitude to interfere with the internal affairs of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, three nations he lashed out constantly over.

Trump pointed out in the annual State of the Union address to both houses of Congress and guests that he wants to help Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans restore what Washington sees as democracy.

According to the Republican President, once again his country defends freedom in the Western Hemisphere, not to mention military revolts and American-signed waves of violence.

Trump praised his government’s reversal of the rapprochement with Cuba initiated by Barack Obama’s Administration, which he called a flawed policy, when according to polls most Americans support the development of better bilateral ties.