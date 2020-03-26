All for Joomla All for Webmasters
They Validate Experience against New Coronavirus

By on International News
In Venezuela, training of medical staff fighting Covid-19 intensifies.

By: Elvis Gil Dominguez, Special Envoy of Cuban Radio

CARACAS, Venezuela.- A management and treatment protocol for Covid-19 patient care was approved in Venezuela on the proposal of members of Henry Reeve Internationalist Medical Brigade.

The head of the brigade, Dr. Jose Ernesto Betancourt Lavastida, states that the protocol corresponds to the validation of experiences of Cuban and Venezuelan, in the prevention and confrontation of the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the brigade took as a field of study the advisory actions for the safeguarding of the lives of collaborators of the several Cuban missions and the National Health System.

The generalization of the new protocol for the management and treatment of coronavirus patients in the Bolivarian nation, counts among the premises to strengthen the training of medical personnel in the 24 states of the country.

