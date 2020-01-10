They Report Opponents Attacks on Journalists in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela denounced the aggressions and attacks of opposition deputies against journalists and communicators.

The first Vice-President of the Constituent, Tania Diaz, said Venezuela’s United Socialist Party will take action across the country to condemn such acts in violation of press freedom.

Diaz highlighted that such conduct by opposition MPs was nothing more than a desperate action, given the possibility of being exposed to the chambers of those press workers who do not fall under U.S. guidelines.

The official reported that the Communication and Information Committee of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela will work to develop a new legislation to ensure the exercise of the press in the territory.