Tensions rise between U.S. and Iran



TEHRAN, Iran.- US President Donald Trump authorized the attack in which the Commander of the Islamic Revolution of Iran’s Guardian Corps, Major General Qasem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of Iraqi Units of Popular Mobilization, Abu Madi Al Mohandes were killed this Friday in Baghdad.

Several rockets hit the vicinity of the Iraqi capital’s international airport, and set fire to two vehicles, in one of which were both military chiefs. The Pentagon subsequently confirmed Trump’s order.

The attack takes place amid the grave situation in Baghdad following demonstrations at the U.S. Embassy last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Friday convened an extraordinary meeting to discuss the bombing that led to General Soleimani´s death.