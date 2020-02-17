Russia warns of U.S. “Deal of the Century”

MOSCOW, Russia.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the U.S. proposal for the resolution of the conflict between Palestine and Israel provides for unilateral concessions in favor of Tel Aviv on all key issues.

Lavrov highlighted that Washington ignores the international legal basis for conflict resolution in the Middle East, established in the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Russian Foreign Minister explained that this attempt to resolve one of today’s oldest conflicts will not help improve relations between Israelis and Palestinians, who in turn roundly rejected the so-called U.S. “Deal of the Century”.

The diplomat added that a fair resolution of the dispute requires efforts from both parties to the conflict and a balanced and impartial international accompaniment to the process.