Pacific Leaders Offer Help to Australia after Fires

By on International News
Pacific leaders offer help to Australia after fires
Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, along with other Pacific leaders, extended their support to Australia, following the devastating wildfires affecting the country.

Bainimarama conveyed condolences to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, and also highlighted the bravery of the thousands of Rural Fire Service volunteers who are risking their lives to extinguish the fires.

Meanwhile, the Government of Vanuatu will donate $175,000 to the Australian Fire Service; on the other hand, the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David Panuelo, described forest fires as a humanitarian crisis, to which the world community must respond.

Also, the Papua New Guinea Government offered to send volunteers to help Australia and issued a statement sending its condolences.

