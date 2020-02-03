French parliamentary leader condemns American blockade to Cuba



PARIS, France.- Francois-Michel Lambert, president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group at the National Assembly, condemned this Sunday in Paris the American blockade and its impact on the island’s development aspirations.

“The Cuban people, 11 million people, are locked in their development options by the blockade,” the deputy said at a gala for the 25th anniversary of the Cuba Cooperation France Association that culminated in the early hours of this Sunday.

Lambert highlighted the work of the group he presides over for its commitment to the rejection of economic, commercial and financial siege in force for more than five decades.

They are 70 parliamentarians who, regardless their political color, have a unanimous position against the blockade and in favor of providing solutions for France to have normal economic activity with a sovereign country, he said.