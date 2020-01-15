French communists call for raising voice against blockade to Cuba



PARIS, France.- The national secretary of the Communist Party of France, Fabien Roussel, urged this Wednesday his fellow citizens and the international community to raise even more their voices against the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States keeps on Cuba.

The also communist MP said he wanted that claim to be heard in France, Europe and everyone. He adds his Party ratifies the total support of the Cuban people’s struggle against the siege and its upsurge for the current Administration in the White House.

He also highlighted that is why they join the international campaign to reject this genocidal policy and urged the French to be part of it, many of them with the experience of having visited the island.

Fabien Roussel insisted on the organization’s support for the sovereignty of peoples and on the urgency of respect for the right to choose their own destiny.