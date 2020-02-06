Donald Trump Acquitted in Impeachment Process

WASHINGTON, USA. – The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump at the impeachment, thus ending the third impeachment in the history of that northern country.

U.S. senators held two separate votes for each of the two impeachment counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Both allegations against Trump were related to his calls for Ukraine to open a search into the 2016 U.S. election, and another about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

With 52 votes in favor and 48 against, the Republican-controlled Senate first dismissed the Democratic Party’s accusations against the President, and acquitted him of the first charge. The vote on the second charge, obstruction of Congress, concluded with a result of 53-47.