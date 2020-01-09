Cuban president shares article on US-Iran conflict

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel shared on his Twitter account an article on the US-Iran conflict, which is threatening to unleash a war in the Middle East and the world.

Diaz-Canel tweeted a link to ‘The United States vs Iran: Keys to an international conflict,’ published by Granma daily, denouncing how the US has caused an international conflict with incalculable consequences for peace and security on the planet.

‘The imperial darts are aiming today at the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ the article adds, recalling that last week, US President Donald Trump authorized an airstrike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad which resulted in the death of Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that the assassination of Soleimani was not only an attack against Iraq’s national sovereignty, and a brutal and cowardly crime, but also the beginning of Trump’s attack against the entire Middle East.

A statement from the US president is expected this Wednesday regarding the retaliation attack perpetrated by Iran against Iraqi bases housing US troops.